Built to last, not to please: Why you can’t ignore the Cosmic Crisp

While the Cosmic is an apple with international ambitions competing on a global stage, Washington is currently the center of the apple’s universe. This is our chance to bond — or not — with what could be the new platonic ideal of appleness.

The Cosmic Crisp came with a five-year, $10.4 million marketing budget to turn it into Washington’s premier apple. The push for the first commercial crop to reach market — about 450,000 boxes of apples picked this fall — kicked off Dec. 1. In the weeks since, Cosmics have been flying off grocery shelves at a wide array of prices. I’ve seen them selling for everything from $1.99 a pound to nearly $5 a pound. My wife bought a single organic Cosmic at a co-op on Capitol Hill. It was big, red and perfect, except the price — $5 for a single apple!

The rollout is just that: a beginning. This batch of apples comes mostly from trees that growers planted three years ago. The output is modest compared with the brand’s ambitions. Consider this ramp-up, according to projections provided by the apple’s marketer, Proprietary Variety Management: 2 million boxes next year, nearly 6 million the next, over 10 million the next, 14 million the next and on up to over 21 million boxes by 2026. To give a sense of scale, a box of apples weighs 42 pounds, so this year’s 450,000-box output equals about 19 million pounds of apples. You can calculate the weight of the coming expectations from there.

Naturally, there is some cynicism around the effort, at least judging by some social media response. Seattle Times writer Ron Judd joked on Twitter: “Cosmic Crisp Motto: ‘You’re going to love it whether you like it or not.’” On Facebook, Judd also referred to them as “Copper River Apples,” alluding to the aggressively branded Alaskan salmon. Facebook friends of mine have weighed in with attitudes ranging from “where can I get them” to “I’m sticking with the Jonagolds.” A grower in Wenatchee who specializes in “heirloom” apples was reported to have said the Cosmic is just a phase. If so, it’s a phase that can’t be ignored.