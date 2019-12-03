How the Gold Rush inspired Seattle's early aerospace innovation

The earliest account I’ve found of someone working on an airship in Washington state was E.D. Parrott, in 1895. According to newspaper accounts at the time, he had raised some $500,000 and was assembling his invention in Goldendale in Klickitat County, on the Columbia River. He promised to fly it for the public on July 4 of that year.

A report in the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, picked up from The Dalles, Oregon, Chronicle in April 1895, centers on a test flight of this machine, described as small and light, made of aluminum, with propellers and a four-horsepower engine. It reportedly flew 150 feet off the ground in a short circle and landed.

Parrott later backed out of the July 4 demonstration, disappointing attendees. Like many other inventors and would-be innovators of the period, his name dropped from the news, though I have found references to an E.D. Parrott who applied for patents for a propeller and carburetor in the early 1900s. Despite the press story, E.D. Parrott isn’t credited with the first flight of an airplane or an airship. (The Wright brothers’ first flight took place in 1903.) But Parrott’s claimed work is evidence that our state’s aviation roots go back a long time before Bill Boeing.

Not long after, in late 1896, reports of a flying cigar-shaped airship came out of northern California. It was said to have floated over Sacramento and the Bay Area at night with bright lights. Suddenly, sightings were happening all over the West, including Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. Airships were seen near Mount Rainier, over Spokane, Snohomish and British Columbia. The sightings swept across the nation in 1897, creating what historians now call the phantom or mystery airship phenomenon. As with UFOs, people speculated that these sky objects were new inventions, alien craft from Mars, atmospheric anomalies or outright hoaxes.