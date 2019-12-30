Journalists of color deserve more support. Here’s how Seattle can help.

The Globalist had been facing financial challenges for at least two years. It was supported by the University of Washington and operated out of the UW's Seattle campus until June 2017, when budget cuts severed those ties and stripped away much of the nonprofit journalism outlet’s funding.

Promptly carrying out a fundraising campaign in an attempt to plug the revenue hole, the Globalist managed to stay afloat until Friday’s announcement signaled its time could be at an end.

It came as a gut punch to many who had benefited from its existence, including myself.

As was the case with many of its journalists, who initially went undetected by other news media in the city, the Globalist was one of the first publications to support my work. There weren’t many outfits willing to mentor a novice 30-something journalist who had freshly emerged from a career in the investment world and whose professional clips mainly consisted of hot takes on Kanye West’s fashion sense.

But the Globalist was willing, because, as one of my mentors and its co-founder, Sarah Stuteville put it: Everyone has a story to tell.

Unfortunately, sharing those stories is harder in a media environment where 7,800 professionals lost their jobs in 2019. While the economic challenges ravaging the industry as a whole make the plight of the Seattle Globalist far from unique, the sobering news of its likely demise was tragically relatable to someone like myself who runs a startup grassroots media organization catering to underreported communities.

I have found that, unless your outlet is undergirded by an adequate endowment for a yearslong runway via the blessing of an angel donor or foundation, you eventually land at one of three options: focus your limited energies on the most essential aspect of your enterprise, the journalism, and forgo the kind of outreach a media outlet needs to gain relevance and become more than a niche publication pigeonholed as “ethnic media”; embrace an 80-hour work week to keep pace and the eventual burnout that comes with it; or retreat and leave a void you first attempted to fill.

Whatever you choose, you can never adequately serve the community you hope to for the long haul. And sometimes the difference between survival and succumbing is small.

“It’s pretty upsetting that it’s a matter of several thousand dollars that’s leading to this decision,” said Jessica Partnow, a Seattle Globalist co-founder and board member.

We should all join Partnow in her frustration. At a time when most newsrooms give lip service to racial diversity while being whiter than a Friends Trivia Night on Vashon Island, writers for the Globalist are 67% people of color and 45% immigrant or first generation American.

There’s no newsroom in the city that comes within Jupiter’s diameter of those numbers.

Most importantly, the Globalist acted as a fertile training ground for emergent journalists of color. Many of those journalists, with only the means provided by a working-class income, found traditional tracks such as journalism school cost-prohibitive. Amassing tens of thousands of dollars of debt for the tenuous prospects of finding a well-paying media gig after graduation didn’t quite pencil out.

Globalist writers were there to cover the Beijing Queer Chorus, to ask local Korean community members their perspective on potential for peace between North and South Korea, and to shine a light on the burgeoning of King County’s No New Youth Jail movement. They were there when few others cared.

The Globalist deserves applause for pulling off these feats on an annual operating budget south of $350,000. Conversely, what we say we value in this society, and specifically in our “liberally enlightened city,” deserves appraisal.

It’s hard to not be disappointed with a city where a truly nonprofit venture like the Globalist perishes while the for-profit Seattle Times raises more than $700,000 in donations for its Investigative Fund through the nonprofit conduit of the Seattle Foundation, and where KEXP was gifted $10 million by a sole donor.

And yes, I realize that these institutions serve a public good and are struggling in the same crowded marketplace as the rest of us, but they still have more resources than the Globalist, South Seattle Emerald, International Examiner, Northwest Asian Weekly and Runta News combined. Imagine the life that kind of money could have provided our legacy media’s malnourished POC kin, who have mastered doing much with little.

Unfortunately, our affluent citizenry seems more consumed with consternation over the commercial viability of the Showbox and downtown Barnes & Noble, than the narrative uplift of the marginalized.

“A lack of funding for POC media is a larger reflection of society. It really transmits what the values of people with money are,” says Travis Quezon, who was laid off as Globalist executive director last week.

Reinforcing Quezon's assertions is data showing that only 7% to 8% of billions in philanthropic giving is ever sprinkled on communities of color. When the life or death of POC-helmed media organizations rests on meager budgets, this miserliness can doom them.

Quezon, who was the former editor-in-chief of The International Examiner, a bi-weekly newspaper serving the Chinatown-International District community, and Partnow have both seen the vast funding gap for POC media firsthand over the course of their two decades in journalism. And that discrepancy is most likely related to who controls the money spigots.

“So much money for any nonprofits comes from foundations,” says Partnow. “Like other areas of society, power is held predominantly by rich white people. And, it’s totally natural for them to preserve the status quo,” she says.