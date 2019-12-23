In losing Pike Place Market’s iconic newsstand, Seattle loses a place for connection

A sort of unofficial town square, the newsstand has been the site of countless impromptu chats over the decades, a place where regulars and tourists would strike up conversations based on a magazine someone was holding or the headline on a newspaper.

Browsing at First & Pike News always proved a treasure hunt. Besides the five newspapers sold at the counter, you never knew what you were going to discover among the eclectic array of magazines — nearly 2,000 on the shelves, from the sacred to the profane. Religious publications, such as Lion’s Roar: Buddhist Wisdom to Awaken Your Heart and Mind, sat alongside a comic book drawn by a local artist featuring Jesus, on the cross, admiring the view of his house from up there.

You could practice Français by reading French GQ, take an imaginary trip down the Nile with one of the many travel magazines. Or pick up a copy of Doug Bright’s Heritage Music Review, a monthly guide to early rock, blues, country folk and traditional jazz in the Seattle area.

The shelves also held two dozen publications devoted to autos, a dozen motorcycle magazines, several train magazines, a few wood-carving periodicals and publications on beekeeping and organic farming. Many of them for less than $10.