Mossback’s Northwest: True tales from the most interesting place on earth

Many of the stories we’ve done on Mossback's Northwest over the year are about movement and change — flying saucers, ships and sea travel, moon buggies and getting around Seattle. The most interesting part of reporting history is that just when one thinks the story is over, new details come to light, often from Mossback readers and viewers.

History doesn’t stand still either. It moves when readers and viewers engage and add to the story with their knowledge and experience.

After our story about the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, “Galloping Gertie,” we learned much more about Tubby the dog, who was the only casualty of the collapse. And we found a viewer who added to our story about Mark Twain’s one and only visit to the Northwest by sending his webpage that showed, by tracking old railroad schedules, every train Twain took in his Washington travels. Viewers contributed on the true origin of the Frango candy. Oh, and guess what the government calls UFOs now?