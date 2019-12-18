New signage could make Seattle more accessible for pedestrians with disabilities

For example, some days when she’s with her son, her phone will guide her toward a long staircase that she can’t easily climb with a stroller in tow. Other times, it will tell her to cross a street that doesn't have a marked crosswalk. In general, it hasn’t always been easy for Zivarts to navigate a city that seems designed for people in cars .

“There’s just such basic things that Google Maps [should] figure out how to incorporate into their directions a little more,” she says.

From its hills to transit tunnels to rental bikes blocking sidewalks, Seattle’s landscape is full of obstacles for your average pedestrian. It’s particularly challenging for residents journeying through the city with disabilities, especially those who rely on transit and the ability to navigate on city sidewalks.

As the program director of disability advocacy project Rooted in Rights and a volunteer member of Seattle’s Pedestrian Advisory Board, Zivarts wants to keep the city aware of issues that people with disabilities face when navigating on foot and using transit. While she believes that resources are out there to help — like apps that identify hill slopes or alternative routes — there’s no synthesized source of that information. She adds that not all people with disabilities use their phones to navigate (since not everyone has one to begin with) and rely more often on signage. And most importantly, “if you don’t know [the information] is there, you’re not looking for it.”

“This information exists,” Zivarts says. But, without a resource that provides it all, she says, it’s not always “available to users.”