Odd jobs in The Emerald City

It was 2004. We traveled by Amtrak from upstate New York, our belongings stowed in a few large boxes. We had visited Seattle only once before, in the summer of that same year, staying in the Green Tortoise Hostel. We stopped for a few days during a two-month Greyhound-powered road trip around the country. Part of the point of that trip was to find a city to move to, and we chose Seattle. Through Craigslist we found a woman in Greenwood willing to rent us a half-finished room in her basement for $500 per month. We took a yellow taxi from the train station, arrived at the house, unpacked our belongings, rolled our sleeping bags out on the floor. During our summer visit, the weather had been perfect. Now it was mid-October and raining hard; the rain hammered on steadily for the next month and a half.

The next step was to look for work.

Just around the corner from the house was a small commercial laboratory specializing in environmental analysis. A sign in the window said it was seeking a part-time employee, so I walked in and asked for a job. The starting wage was $10 an hour. It was a small lab, maybe a dozen people. The receptionist was a friendly but nervous woman who chain-drank cans of Diet Coke. She was afraid of bugs, so she kept a plastic sandwich bag draped over the top of the can. I never saw any bugs.

My superior was an elderly professorial fellow named Bob, the odd man out among the three principals. Everyone else in the lab sat at their stations, screening sample after sample for asbestos fibers. They peered through microscopes, heads tilted forward at an unnatural angle — from what I could gather all the longtimers either had had neck surgery or needed it. Meanwhile, Bob and I were like a pair of amateur detectives. People sent us things and we tried to figure out what they were, or how they had gotten that way. Once a man delivered a 5 gallon bucket full of a black liquid he said was pouring out of his bathtub faucet. It turned out he had done his own plumbing and made a rookie mistake, joining copper and galvanized steel; his pipes were all corroding at the joints. I got to use a spectrometer and an electron microscope. Sometimes we coated the objects of our study in fine layers of gold.

I quickly got the vibe that our labor was not what was making money for the firm, and even that Bob — his wife was another of the principals — might be a merely tolerated third wheel rather than an integral member of the team. Bob wasn’t good at saying no to potential clients, and he was also a little absent-minded, so we didn’t always stay on track with our investigations. Whenever we went on a wild goose chase, Bob called it “spinning our wheels.” I remember we spent some time tinkering with a dead mouse stuck inside a wine bottle. A customer had sued the wine seller, who now wanted us to determine exactly when that mouse had died, and whether it was dead or alive when it entered that bottle. We could have been expert witnesses. But that was a case we never cracked.