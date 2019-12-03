One-third of Washington's rural hospitals are at risk. What will happen if they close?

Morgan’s primary care doctor visited him in the emergency room and insisted on an ambulance for emergency services in Wenatchee. The specialists there told Morgan if Cascade hadn’t administered the antibiotics as quickly as they had, and had Morgan had gotten to Wenatchee just 30 minutes later, he wouldn’t have lived.

“They consider it a miracle,” says Stan’s wife, Mary. “The Leavenworth hospital is a gem … I can’t say enough good things about them.”

Cascade is one of 40 Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) that serve the 30 rural counties in Washington state. These hospitals generally provide all of the medical services for a community, from emergency rooms to acute care, although they don’t all have specialty services such as surgical capabilities. Patients must use rural ambulance services or helicopters in crisis situations to reach the closest hospital that can handle their cases.

CAHs are viewed as critical lifelines for these counties, which are home to fewer than 100 people per square mile. They serve isolated communities that experience different barriers to health care, including less access to specialty services. And many are under threat.

Pat Justis, who heads the state’s Office of Rural Health, refers to it as the rule of thirds: a third of Washington's rural hospitals are doing well, a third are walking a fine line, and the last third are financially challenged, at risk of closure.