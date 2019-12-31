Navy attacks historic district with noise

The U.S. Navy is a foundational part of life in the Pacific Northwest, especially in and around Puget Sound. But it can be a noisy neighbor. Its operations help create an underwater environment that is hard on sea mammals, the Navy is exempt from regulations meant to protect orcas, and loud Navy training flights over the Olympic Peninsula and Olympic National Park have been very controversial.

A hot spot has been on Whidbey Island, home to the Navy’s Growler aircraft, which are used in electronic warfare to jam enemy communications and launch capabilities. The Navy is building more of these planes and increasing the number of training flights based on Whidbey, especially at a second airfield near Coupeville that will see some 24,000 flights per year, about an 18,000 flight increase. The problem: The airfield lies in the Central Whidbey Island Historic District, which encompasses a national treasure, Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve.

Ebey’s Landing is a unique public-private, local-national reserve that protects a historic landscape of prairie, farmland and countryside in a state that gives visitors a strong sense of settler conditions of the mid-19th century. It is popular with hikers who can walk atop spectacular bluffs, follow trails through the prairie and circulate down to a beach across from Port Townsend’s Admiralty Inlet. Views encompass the Olympics and Cascades from Mount Rainier to Mount Baker. The area is named after Col. Isaac Ebey, a prominent early Washington pioneer and political figure who settled there with his family. He was beheaded in 1857 by Tlingit raiders, in an apparent retaliation for an earlier attack by the U.S. Navy on a Puget Sound encampment near Port Gamble.

The Navy admits that the noise of increased flights could jeopardize the Whidbey historic district’s eligibility for national landmark status. But despite pleas from locals, the state and national preservation experts, it has refused to conduct more extensive monitoring of noise impacts or to broaden the involvement of stakeholders. The recommendations proposed by the federal Advisory Council on Historic Preservation for working more cooperatively with the community were rejected by the Navy earlier this year, though it agreed to provide funding for the restoration of a historic building at the landing owned by the National Park Service. Still, there’s the noise.