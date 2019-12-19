Some Seattle families are just one sick child away from homelessness

Dr. Joe Sherman is the health services director at Mary's Place. The organization is limited in the medical care it can provide, instead doing the best it can to accommodate the needs of the families.

"Are we just recognizing what already existed or is this something that's happening more and more? I think it's a combination of both," he said, when asked why there's been an uptick in demand for shelter at Mary's Place.

"I think the greater factor was the realization that as the cost of living in Seattle, King County started to increase, then that threshold of homelessness, the threshold of being able to cover all your expenses, your rent and everything, for many families that threshold started to become closer and closer to the reality," Sherman said.

For families already teetering on the edge of stability, without sick leave or an income great enough to build up a buffer, said Sherman, a medical event will easily tip them into homelessness.

"The hospitals have started seeing it more," said Sherman. "I think health care providers and other social service providers started to see it more."

Institutions like Seattle Children's hospital are reckoning with the possibility that families may leave the hospital without somewhere else to go. In just the past three to five years, Travis, the hospital's director of social work, has noticed more families exiting to an unstable living environment. "When I arrived here 13 years ago, housing or the loss of housing was something we discussed seldomly," he said.

The Ronald McDonald House, located nearby, hosts families while their children are in the hospital. But after the child is discharged, the families are on their own and often must return for frequent follow-ups, incurring greater costs and disrupting work lives.

"When you have a child who is ill and you're coming to and from the hospital, we've seen many parents lose their employment," said Travis.

Travis said Children’s is working to improve its response to housing instability, including asking families earlier in their child's treatment where they slept most recently. Additionally, Scott Bingham, an information technology professional at Seattle Children's, recently started Housing Solutions for Hope, which raises funds to provide housing help for families who come through Children's.

But Dr. Sherman said the shift has been slow, as hospitals struggle to define the boundaries of their responsibilities.

"The social ills are all now all of a sudden coming to our doorstep in the form of this family that now has nowhere to go when we discharged their child from the hospital," he said. "I think [the hospitals'] response was one of overwhelm and one of, I would say, believing that this is not in their purview, this idea of 'We've got so much else that we've got to deal with, who else out there can provide something for these families.' "

James Kally at his apartment building in Federal Way, Dec. 13, 2019. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

But, until recently, there hasn’t been anyone else. It's this reality that has pushed Mary's Place toward working with medical institutions and developing plans when a family is facing homelessness upon discharge.

"We've done this because we've realized that no one else was willing to," said Disch-Guzman.

He added that if there were earlier and more systematic interventions, many families would never have ended up in a shelter to begin with. Most of these families need only light financial or housing support and are well-positioned to regain some stability once the chaos of the hospital visits subsides.

But those early interventions often don't happen. So Disch-Guzman and his team have begun entering hospitals, doing outreach to families and working to educate health care workers to ask the right questions and make the right referrals.

"The hospitals are open to us doing more," he said. "But it's been a big education piece to understand how important it is to offer these services."

A compounded problem

Once a family has fallen into homelessness, having a sick child makes escape even harder. Anthony Battiste lost stable housing after a split from his partner. He and his four young boys stayed in a Mary's Place shelter for a time and, with the organization's help, recently moved into a temporary apartment in Redmond.

Anthony Battiste greets the care provider for his 5-year-old son Anthony at the family’s apartment in Redmond, Dec. 9, 2019. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

But while they were staying in shelter, his son Abraham, 5, was diagnosed with alternating hemiplegia of childhood, a condition that frequently renders him paralyzed. For Battiste, the time and cost associated with Abraham's illness have made stabilizing his family near impossible.

"There's been times where I could have received units, but because Abraham needs accommodations, I wasn't able to take the units," he said.

The challenges for Battiste and his family serve as an example of a compounded problem: The region's overall lack of permanently affordable housing, when combined with a frayed safety net for people who need the help, leaves families like his without many options.

"I think there's this perception of, 'Oh, they're just not working and they're sitting on the system,' " said Disch-Guzman. "From our experience in what we see, this life event happened in this family, and this is why they're in this situation."

While James Kally's daughter was sick, the family once obtained housing, only to lose it again six months later. Kally and his wife still couldn't work and their temporary subsidy ran out.

Kally's daughter is healthy now, after he successfully provided her with his bone marrow for a transplant. Both he and his wife quickly returned to work after the transplant — he as a facilities manager in a senior living facility, she at a hotel. With dual incomes and a healthy child, they were able to afford the rent in a slightly subsidized apartment building in Federal Way.

But even as they move into their new apartment, Kally worries that there will be permanent scar tissue, especially for his three kids. For them, it will live "in their minds for the rest of their life that we were in that situation."