Things to do in Seattle: Ways to escape the holidays

A Silent Night — Silent Disco Party

When, in 1816, a young Austrian priest wrote the words to the now-legendary Christmas carol Silent Night, he almost certainly could not conceive of what would transpire roughly 203 years later at Barboza on Capitol Hill: a “silent disco” party named after his song. From the outside, at least, this will be a mostly silent affair. Using individual headphones, revelers can listen to ’90s and early 2000s hits, EDM, hip-hop and R&B songs. The external speaker system remains quiet — and the people dancing in apparent silence make for a funny scene for anyone passing through sans headphones. But inside eardrums the music will be bumping, and the party will likely not be very calm. Or holy. –M.V.S.

If you go: A Silent Night — Silent Disco Party at Barboza, Dec. 19. ($5-10)