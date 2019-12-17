This 'wardrobe therapist' unpacks your clothing hangups

Finally, Pyle shares a memory: As a kid, she had a pink nightgown with red and white hearts. She loved its frills. “I wore it all the time,” she says.

The scene, with Abbott asking questions from a plush pastel-pink chair and Pyle answering them from a nearby loveseat, has all the trappings of a therapy session. But that’s not what’s happening here.

For one, Abbott is not a trained therapist. She’s a Seattle-based artist and designer with a degree in fashion from New York’s Parsons School of Design. And she doesn’t plan to mend Pyle’s psyche — only her clothes. She’s doing what she calls Wardrobe Therapy.

Wardrobe Therapy client Jena Pyle (left) discusses clothing designs with artist Janelle Abbott at Pyle's home in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

For a couple of hundred dollars, Abbott helps clients dredge up deeply buried or unworn clothes they are holding on to for emotional or other reasons. Guided by the personal details she collects during these in-depth interviews, Abbott cuts up and sews the clothes into entirely new apparel.

The result often feels like the sartorial equivalent of a Picasso painting: a sleeve might return as a pocket on palazzo pants, a skirt could make a comeback as a T-shirt, and three dresses could be de- and re-constructed into a jumpsuit.