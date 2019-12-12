Yakima looks to get ahead of statewide hepatitis A outbreak

Because of hepatitis A’s long incubation period of between two and seven weeks, someone may be infected and spreading the disease without realizing it. That’s why health officials are working with Yakima shelters like the Union Gospel Mission and Camp Hope to fight it, according to Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships at the Yakima Health District.

“We’ve heard from our partners that if the outbreak lasts less than six months, it would be a success,” Bravo said.

Symptoms of hepatitis A can include yellow skin or eyes, dark urine, pale stool, loss of appetite, fever, diarrhea, fatigue, vomiting and abdominal pain. The best protection against the virus is a vaccine, according to the Washington Department of Health.

Bravo said that so far county health workers have vaccinated more than 130 people.

“As we’ve already started this outreach network, in the community we’re expecting to be able to vaccinate even more individuals over the next few months,” Bravo said.

This story was originally published on Northwest Public Broadcasting on Dec. 5, 2019.