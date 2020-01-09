Finding hope in a changing culture

Over the past decade, the arts community I grew up in seems to have scattered. A couple of years ago I was walking past that gray wedge of condos that stands across the street from Pony on Capitol Hill like some sinister space battleship from Star Wars, complaining to a friend about how ugly it is. His reply: “It doesn’t matter that it’s ugly. Neither of us could afford a closet there.” The culture of the city has become less about making things than buying them. Not only am I unable to afford practically anything new in Seattle (housing, restaurants, clothing), I don’t want anything that’s for sale. Favorite neighborhood book stores and restaurants have been replaced by a T-Mobile outlet or a Mattress Firm — which isn’t to say we don’t need phones and beds, but those corporate franchises didn’t have to displace neighborhood cultural hubs.

In the mid-2000s my friend McKayla ran a little clothing shop on Capitol Hill that sold a mixture of the wildest garments— dresses that looked like spider webs of ribbons, tweed coats decorated with spray-paint stencils and a bin of sometimes damaged but always fascinating used items for under $5. I never knew whom I would run in to there or what I would see. Sometimes a party would be going on in the middle of the day. Every time I think of that place I smile, but the pleasant memory is tinged with loss. I like that things change, I just think it’s alarming that the majority of places that have replaced the ones I loved seem to lack an important quality, a certain mixture of vitality and genuineness that the old ones had.

There is, however, considerable cause for hope. The arts community lost a particular sense of cohesion when local magazine City Arts went under, but those still here are fighting to keep the creative community alive and frequently succeeding. After nonprofit writing center Hugo House was torn down, it was rebuilt on the same plot of land as part of a residential building with its own beautiful new custom space on the ground floor. Facing closure like many indie video stores, Scarecrow Video survived — even grew — by becoming a nonprofit. Event space Town Hall is thriving, and was recently remodeled. When the owners of Open Books retired, new owners that believed in the store stepped up and kept it alive. There’s even a still-thriving contingent of the type of queer punk galleries where I first fell in love with art, such as Party Hat and the Factory. The resilience of these organizations like these, not to mention the wonderful Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute and UW’s Jacob Lawrence Gallery, gives me hope. There’s also the fact Seattle has always been a boom-and-bust city — for better or worse, change is likely. Rents have plateaued and even fallen in many parts of town, as the housing market becomes saturated.

Older writers tell me they have seen all this before. At 33, I’m aging, too, and I hope there are teenagers playing shows and making things in their parents’ garages that would blow me away. I taught a poetry class a couple of years ago at Nova. It didn’t seem to have changed a bit.

