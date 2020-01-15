‘A bunch of badasses’: Northwest artists win prestigious art grants worth $100K

A hurried call back from his West Seattle apartment confirmed his hunch: Mase and Washington, D.C.-based collaborator Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi would receive a coveted $100,000 Creative Capital award for the duo’s new project. The “performative documentary” is a continuation of their Black Trans Prayer Book project, a collection of poems, prayers, spells and meditations affirming the spiritual realities of Black trans people.

Announced today, the Creative Capital grants are awarded yearly by the New York nonprofit of the same name.

Edidi and Mase are not the only team with Pacific Northwest roots receiving the prestigious designation this year. Vashon Island-based artists and activists Beka Economopoulos and Jason Jones of The Natural History Museum also received a $100,000 grant. Along with collaborators from across the country, they plan to put natural history “on trial” in an interactive exhibit, The Supreme Court of Red Natural History, at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh.