Inslee, environmentalists want aggressive action on climate, including a clean fuel standard

The legislation encourages “good” biofuels — biofuels that burn more cleanly than their fossil fuel-derived counterparts. That includes biodiesel refined from canola oil, renewable natural gas harvested from manure lagoons at dairy farms, biomethane produced at landfills and biofuel from used cooking oil. The law would create new or expanded business opportunities for companies to produce those fuels here.

“We produce some biofuels in Washington, and that’s great, but all of the health benefits go to other states,” like Oregon and California, which offer an incentive for companies to produce them, Gutman-Britten said. “We should be benefiting.”

Meanwhile, in a hedge-your-bets strategy, the regional Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is working on a similar measure to adopt an even more aggressive low-carbon fuel standard rule. The standard would reduce the carbon intensity of fuels sold in a four-county area (King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish) by 25% over 10 years.

Fitzgibbon thinks the agency's effort improves the chances that the Legislature will want to adopt statewide measure, since lawmakers will prefer a statewide standard.

State Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, says both measures amount to “virtue signaling” and would have little effect on greenhouse gas emissions. He believes the agency doesn’t have the authority to impose such a rule and, if adopted, it would be thrown out in court. “They’re crazy, and you can quote me on that,” Ericksen said. “They’re crazy zealots.”

Ericksen, who’s the ranking member of the Senate Environment, Energy & Technology Committee, says EVs come with environmental problems of their own, such as battery disposal. He says the clean-fuel standard would amount to taxing gas-powered cars driven by the middle class to subsidize electric vehicles driven by the wealthy.

But Gutman-Britten says new electric cars are getting cheaper, and cost about a third of a gas-powered car to fuel up and maintain. As an example, a new Nissan Leaf, which retails for $30,000, is eligible for state and federal tax incentives totaling $7,500. Used EVs can be had for about $10,000, he said. Washington has the second-largest market share of EVs in the country, after California.

Both the Association of Washington Business and the Building Industry Association of Washington are urging legislators and the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency to reject the measures.

Jennifer Spall, spokeswoman for the building industry group, said business leaders are alarmed by a 2019 clean-air agency analysis on the standard’s impact, which found that in the four-county area the fuel standard could cost consumers and employers up to $2 billion for new vehicles, fuel supplies and infrastructure.

Spall said increased transportation costs would hit builders and suppliers, who use trucks to move items around during construction. Her group won’t support proposals if they could increase housing costs at a time when the state is in the midst of a housing affordability crisis. “The Legislature needs to start controlling the costs of housing, not further add to them,” Spall said in an email.

In California, where the standard went into effect in 2010, one study showed the rule hasn’t done much to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and will cause prices at the pump to rise by about 19 cents in 2020, said Mike Ennis, government affairs director of the Association of Washington Business, the state’s oldest and largest business association. He says the clean-air agency's analysis suggested prices here could rise as much as 57 cents per gallon by 2030. “That raised a lot of concerns for the business community,” he said.

Ennis criticized the agency's report for not showing the measure’s cumulative effects on the economy, or adjusting for inflation. He says it would reduce the gross regional product across Washington state by $1.4 billion between the time of its adoption and 2030.

The business association prefers an incentive-based approach, rather than a mandate. “We think creating incentives for private companies to accelerate the movement toward cleaner fuels is much more effective,” Ennis said, and noted that the auto industry is continuing to produce cleaner-running cars.

“I think the technology is working — I think it will solve this issue,” Ennis said. “It’s just a matter of time.”

The Washington State Medical Association and Washington Academy of Family Physicians have both endorsed the clean fuel legislation, saying it benefits communities most impacted by air pollution and climate change. Low-income residents are among the hardest hit by exhaust from cars and trucks, with many affordable homes located next to freeways.

But business lobbyist Ennis points out that the clean-air agency’s study shows that the standard would decrease air pollution only slightly as measured by fine particulate matter, and that it has decreased California’s greenhouse gas emissions by an insignificant amount. “We don’t think the cost justifies the benefit,” Ennis said.

Setting new greenhouse gas limits

Washington is likely to fall well short of the greenhouse gas emission cuts required by year's end, as dictated by legislation passed in 2008. Now, Inslee has requested new legislation that would double down on emission cuts, saying even bolder action is needed.

Instead of the current goal of reducing human-caused emissions of greenhouse gases 50% below 1990 levels by midcentury, new legislation would be expected to, in effect, achieve net zero emissions, with more aggressive interim targets as well.

The legislation, HB 2311, “sets the stage for all the work we need to do together in the future,” said Mo McBroom, director of government relations at the Washington chapter of the Nature Conservancy.

A part of the decrease would come from so-called natural climate solutions — recognizing the role that forests, agricultural lands and wetlands play in sequestering carbon in the soil and in living plants. The bill will help set the policy needed to pass future legislation encouraging those practices, said Rebecca Ponzio, the climate and fossil fuel program director of the Washington Environmental Council and Washington Conservation Voters.

That’s likely to include new programs to pay landowners incentives for growing trees longer before harvest, and for agricultural practices that sequester soil carbon, McBroom said.

Improving forest health

Thinning young trees in dense forests and burning underbrush: That’s the prescription for more fire-resistant forests, says the state Department of Natural Resources in its 20-year forest health plan . Fitzgibbon is sponsoring a bill, endorsed by environmental groups, that would help raise the money to pursue that work.

The bill, which was sought by state Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz, would put a $5 surcharge on every property and casualty insurance policy issued in Washington. (Casualty insurance includes auto insurance.) It’s expected to cost the average homeowner with two cars $15 a year; businesses, which often hold a number of different policies, would pay more. It would generate about $60 million a year for forest maintenance.

That money would be used to train people how to safely set prescribed burns — a type of controlled burn that clears underbrush in forests and makes them more resistant to wildfires. It would also pay for cutting and clearing away small trees, including field work by foresters to identify those trees. That thinning work reduces the fire risk; state money is needed because those young trees don’t have any market value, Fitzgibbon said.

Passing the plan in its current form will be tough, and the Environmental Priorities Coalition, a legislative alliance of more than 20 green groups, did not make this one of its top four priorities.

Ericksen, the Republican legislator, says a tax increase to do this work is “absolutely unnecessary.” He says the state would be better served by loosening regulations that constrain private landowners from managing their forest lands.

Both controlled burns and thinning may rub some people the wrong way. Controlled burns cause air pollution during the short periods in which they take place, and there’s a risk they can get out of control. And some environmental groups fear timber companies will take advantage of thinning to remove more trees, or bigger trees, than necessary.

The Nature Conservancy's McBroom acknowledged there’s been mistrust between environmentalists and timber companies in the past, but says both sides understand each other better now and agree on what works. “There is a lot of agreement about the need to actively manage forests, and leave certain parts of the forest alone,” she said. “We can do these things while putting people to work.”

The new money would also purchase more firefighting equipment, such as helicopters, and pay for fire prevention activities.

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association, an industry group, opposes the $5 insurance surcharge because its benefits “accrue mostly to people who live in wildfire prone areas and those who suffer from smoke-related ailments,” Mark Sektnan, vice president of state government relations with the insurance association, said in an email. “Reducing these ailments, while a benefit to society, is not related to driving a car or owning a home or business in other parts of the state.”

Salmon populations, thin plastic bags

The state has long had a goal of no net loss of habitat for salmon, yet each year in the Puget Sound area, 800 acres of forest are lost to development, and about 2,000 acres of ecologically important land are lost statewide, said Mindy Roberts, the Puget Sound director of the Washington Environmental Council and Washington Conservation Voters, who served on the governor’s Orca Recovery Task Force. That's 4.34 square miles lost each year, akin to the land size of North Bend. Chinook salmon, the orcas’ preferred food, have declined to a fraction of their historic abundance.

A bill called “Healthy Habitat, Healthy Orcas” would create a policy of a net ecological gain of habitat for salmon, with the aim of improving fish stocks to help the endangered orcas that frequent Puget Sound, now down to 73 animals.

The bill is still being drafted, but one example of a policy that would improve habitat is cleaning up toxic waste sites to improve water quality, Roberts said. Scientists say that one of the major threats to orcas — especially the three endangered family groups that frequent Puget Sound — is toxic chemicals that interfere with the killer whales’ reproductive, immune and nervous systems and can cause cancer.

“We need to leave this place better than when we found it,” Roberts said.

Thin plastic bags, sometimes called T-shirt bags, would have been banned statewide under a bill that passed in the Senate last year, but did not pass the House and is coming back this year. The bags already are illegal in many Washington cities because they snarl recycling machinery and end up in waterways. Scientists say they are increasingly found in the stomachs of whales that are dying around the world. One example was recorded in 2010 in West Seattle.

The bill wouldn’t do away with plastic bags entirely; merchants could replace them with either thicker plastic bags — which tend to get reused — or paper bags. But the real goal is to encourage people to bring their own when they go shopping, said Heather Trim, executive director of Zero Waste Washington.

Consumers would be charged 8 cents for every paper or thick plastic bag they purchased.

Washington role as a national leader

Environmentalists say Washington has a national role to play, helping to lead the country toward progressive climate solutions. The growing youth movement for climate solutions and the attention now trained on climate change make it a pivotal year. “We have no time to lose,” McBroom said. “We have to seize this opportunity now, and we have a chance in Washington to lead.”

Lobbyist Clifford Traisman, who represents a number of environmental groups, is upbeat about making this the second year in a row for environmental progress. Last year, in addition to committing to clean energy and the end of coal, lawmakers passed bills to increase energy efficiency in large office buildings, cut the use of certain types of refrigerants that contribute significantly to climate change and provided additional incentives for electric cars and charging stations.

“We look at the agenda, we look at the political landscape of the Legislature and the low cost of these proposals, and we expect all four to pass,” Traisman said.

Levi Pulkkinen contributed to this report.