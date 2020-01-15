Inslee wants action to curb homelessness and vehicle pollution in 2020. Here's what voters think

He also touched on a few other “tasks” he believes the Legislature needs to address, including increasing access to early learning opportunities, passing “common-sense” gun safety measures and improving help for foster care children.

The governor’s biggest goals for the session somewhat reflect what respondents to a recent statewide Crosscut/Elway Poll said they would like to see the Legislature focus on this year. Homelessness was the No. 1 issue for 31% of respondents.

“To be successful, our response level must match the scope of this crisis,” said Inslee. “Homelessness is a statewide problem and it needs a statewide response.”

The Democratic governor stressed the importance of prevention, rent assistance and supportive housing in responding to homelessness. Inslee acknowledged a “strain” on compassion and patience but urged Washingtonians to not grow “cynical” or “discouraged.”