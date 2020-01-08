'It affects the entire family': Washington parents now work alongside teens in mental health recovery

Parents and guardians are celebrating House Bill 1874, which went into effect in July. Until the new law, parents often were shut out of their teenager’s care and treatment plans and couldn’t push a teen toward necessary outpatient or inpatient care without their consent.

The primary advocate to push the new law forward was Peggy Dolane, a parent of two children with mental health needs: her 18-year-old daughter and 20-year-old son.

In 2016, she approached Washington state legislators to instigate change around the old 1985 bill and was joined by multiple families concerned about their children’s mental health care.

Dolane says there needed to be some middle ground. While it was important teens are able to access treatment without their parent’s consent, the old law had the opposite effect when those teens wouldn’t accept treatment.