Last words on a forgotten era in Seattle’s racial history

“It was delicious,” Mildred (Long) McHenry said decades later, lightly smacking her lips at the memory. The Sorrento would become one of their special places.

Already one of the first two Black engineers hired by Boeing, her companion, Gordon A. McHenry, was celebrating another first — becoming the first Black engineer promoted by Boeing into management. Gordon was Mildred’s future husband, but that night they were just friends. They married in 1955 and stayed wedded for 46 years, until he died in 2001.

His career timing had been perfect. Much earlier, and the two would not likely have been able to salute his accomplishment in a place like the Sorrento. During her early years in Seattle, Mildred remembered, the tables at white-owned restaurants routinely were adorned with “reserved” cards.

“There would be lots of tables with nobody sitting at them,” she said. “It was just their way of keeping Black people out.”

Mildred McHenry witnessed a lot of Seattle’s regrettable racial history during almost 95 years of a life that ended in December, on Friday the 13th, an unlucky day for so many of us. The timing of her departure, during the holidays, added to the devastation of her loss. Yet in a way it also was apt because she left behind a gift — that of forgotten history.