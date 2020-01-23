‘No one can take your soul or ideas’: Seattle concert honors musicians killed in the Holocaust

Yet, during those horrors, Schulhoff kept composing. He continued to write music after Nazis arrested him in 1941 and deported him to the Wülzburg concentration camp in Bavaria. He didn’t stop composing until his death there a year later.

Schulhoff is among many composers murdered during the Holocaust and now championed by arts organization Music of Remembrance (MOR). The 22-year-old Seattle group’s new concert, Art From Ashes, commemorates the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the extermination camp where 1.6 million people were killed.

“There are people who already had established careers as composers and artists, so they just continued to do what they did best,” says Lexi Jason, of the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York. “There were also people clandestinely making art either for themselves, or to bear witness to what they were seeing.”

MOR founder Mina Miller says creating music and art in the camps was a way to preserve one’s identity. “What Nazis wanted to do was make everyone anonymous,” she says. “Shave your head, give you a number, put you in a prison uniform, and you’re anonymous. But no one can take your soul or ideas. And that’s what this concert is about. We celebrate the creative spirit, the human spirit.”

Dedicated to performing music from and about the Holocaust, MOR gathers ensembles (sourced from local orchestras) to present concerts that mix old and recent compositions. Among the latter, the repertoire includes 30 works commissioned by the nonprofit and composed by the likes of Lori Laitman, an acclaimed creator of vocal music; Betty Olivero, a renowned Israeli composer; and Shinji Eshima, whose ballet “RAkU” was performed by Pacific Northwest Ballet in 2018.