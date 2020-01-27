Photos from the final days of ‘Buttcracker’

Creating a show that was approachable and joyful — not only for the audience, but for the performers as well — was a priority for Cardiff and the other three producers (Matt Mulkerin, Jana Hill and Sara Jinks) when they developed Buttcracker, a holiday extension of their similarly themed Buttrock Suites, five years ago.

“There is no limitation on stupid.… Make interesting choices,” Mulkerin encouraged other dancers during rehearsals and performances. The producers were interested in providing a safe space for dancers and choreographers to create without constraints. Everyone was encouraged to be free with their dancing — to zig when others zagged.

“Giving other people perhaps not a permission slip, but a ‘hey look, you can take your crazy ideas, and you can put them out there,’ and they are not necessarily going to get shot down,” Mulkerin said.

Now that the producers and performers have taken their final bow, the group hopes the spirit of Buttcracker will persist in the Seattle arts scene.

“It doesn’t have to be the Buttcracker,” Jinks said. “Even if that show doesn’t happen, if the younger folks in the cast want that feeling and that intention, they can go and make something totally different, new and wonderful that has that same spirit and that same sensibility and that same audience. There’s so much potential there and that doesn’t have to die with this show.”