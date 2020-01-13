In Seattle, grandmothers raising kids have to rely on each other

“I guess we are like each others right hand,” Pimpleton said.

The challenges grew in 2014 after Pimpleton’s husband of 43 years passed away, leaving her in a state of depression.

“Even though I had the grandkids, I would stay in and not go anywhere,” Pimpleton said.

It was during this low point that the family met Alesia Cannady and learned about her support group for grandparents raising their grandkids. Soon the sisters were attending a regular meetup called Pepper Pot, which was run by Cannady’s nonprofit Women United Seattle, mostly out of her Skyway home.

Both Johnson and Pimpleton said that since finding Women United they have discovered a new sense of purpose that has helped them ward off depression. They said this group of grandmothers has become their extended family, offering the kind of support they wish they had found years ago and providing them with the opportunity to support others.

“We met Alesia and all these groups and it helps," Pimpleton said. "I mean there is still a lot we have to learn, but we take our time and do what we have to do. We are able to support each other and that's what we really need is support.”

Johnson, Pimpleton and the other grandmothers in Cannady’s group are among the nearly 44,000 Washington grandparents raising their grandchildren. These grandparents are considered kinship caregivers — family members other than the parent who provide care and exist outside of the state’s foster care system.

The state provides assistance to these caregivers, but it is relatively little compared with the benefits for foster parents. For example, financial aid through temporary assistance for needy families (TANF) for one child in kinship care, regardless of age, is $363 per month. In the foster care system, financial assistance for one child starts at $562 and increases as the child ages, maxing out at $1,505, depending on their specific needs.

This disparity in assistance from the state has left some kinship caregivers, like the grandmothers of Women United, looking to each other for support instead.

“We got to just do it ourselves,” Pimpleton said.

Alesia Cannady gets granddaughter Aleiyah, 5, ready for dance recital rehearsal in her Skyway home on June 21, 2019. Cannady is a third time parent. She raised her two sons who are now in their 40s, then her two nieces who are now 31 and 24, and she is now raising Aleiyah. “I don’t know what my life would be like without this little girl,” Cannady says.

Cannady knew the disparities of the system well. When she was raising her two nieces, along with her two sons, in the early ’90s, Cannady received $542 from the state for both girls, which she said was barely enough to feed them.

“Raising my boys and two nieces was hard; $542 was not enough to feed and clothe the girls. Everything else was out of my own pocket,” she said.