‘Terrifying to do, and so much fun’: Teen angst is for all ages in the new play ‘Dance Nation’

The steps look straight out of a pop music video, but most of the booty-shaking cast in Washington Ensemble Theatre’s performance of the play Dance Nation are new to dancing roles. And that’s part of the point.

Written by Clare Barron, the play was an off-Broadway hit — hailed as the poetic progeny of the musical A Chorus Line and a dance competition reality show — and rewarded with a Pulitzer Prize nomination.

In the script for this imaginative rendering of a prepubescent, competitive dance team in the small community of East Liverpool, Ohio, Barron specifies that the characters are in their early teens, but “should be played by (mostly adult) actors,” ranging up to age 75. And, Barron stresses, “The more diverse the cast in terms of race, sexuality, backgrounds, bodies, souls, etc., the better.”

That was top of mind for co-directors DelPan-Monley and Bobbin Ramsey during auditions for the show. Says Ramsey, “Everybody can be and is a dancer. So a wide variety of every sort of body is represented, in an effort to talk about growing up in a way that’s universal.”