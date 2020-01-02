Things to do in Seattle: Jan. 2 - 8

Ryan W. Kelly: A Forest for the Trees

A bald, bearded head with fists raised, a phalanx of food on sticks — Northwest artist Ryan W. Kelly says his papier-mâché-style creations are the spawn of “half-cocked dream logic.” Intentionally artificial, and calling to mind caricatures from old-fashioned circus banners, the objects appear ready-made for a traveling vaudeville show — one with a decidedly dark edge. While Kelly's expertise is in clay (he’s currently an assistant professor of ceramics at Western Washington University), his art ranges from performance to prop creation for theater, dance and film — including work on Isabella Rossellini’s marvelous Green Porno series. In A Forest for the Trees, he fills the gallery with oversized, carnivalesque masks and puppets, some of which are self-portraits (including a version of himself as a flattened bear rug), others suggest characters from myth and legend (a devil, a wreathed donkey). But Kelly wants to make clear “this is not an elegant metaphor.” On the contrary, he writes, “This is my ham-fisted dream interpretation.” –B.D.

If you go: A Forest for the Trees at Method Gallery, Jan. 2-Feb. 20. (Free)