Things to do in Seattle: Jan. 9 - 15

Two Seattle dancers will pay tribute to 'Atalanta and Hippomenes,' by Renaissance painter Guido Reni. (Seattle Art Museum)

Devotion: Flesh & Blood Pop-Up Performance

The bodies of two nude runners — with tastefully placed scarves swirling around them — are cast in a pale bluish glow against a darkened backdrop. Their legs cross midstride as the young woman stoops to pick up a golden apple from the ground. The early 17th century oil painting Atalanta and Hippomenes, by Italian Renaissance painter Guido Reni, depicts the myth of Atalanta, in which Hippomenes tricks the virgin huntress into marriage by distracting her with golden apples during a footrace. But it could very well be a snapshot of two dancers on a stage, their soft curves and toned muscles luminous in the spotlight. It’s fitting, then, that the Seattle Art Museum, where the painting is on view as part of the blockbuster Renaissance painting show Flesh & Blood, asked two performers to dance in front of it. During free-admission Thursday evening festivities, Italian-born and Seattle-based dancer-choreographers Alice Gosti and Lavinia Vago will each perform a solo inspired by the painting and the theme of “devotion,” followed by an informal Q&A. –M.V.S.

If you go: Devotion: Flesh & Blood Pop-Up Performance at Seattle Art Museum, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. (Free)