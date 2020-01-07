After months of agonizing over the decision, Gutiérrez decided to attend law school instead of running for re-election. Knowing the importance of continuity, she started looking for a candidate directly from the community, someone she could mentor to run for District 1. Asked why it was important for her to personally mentor someone to run, Gutiérrez said, “We sometimes come into this without the institutional knowledge that many white electeds have. It took me a year and a half to get through my learning curve to understand the rhythm of things and how to prepare and plan to get community to participate. I wanted to impart what I learned to someone else so that they can start ahead of where I started.”

Gutiérrez tapped Macias, a Latinx healthcare worker, a single-mother and a child of farmworkers who grew up in District 1. The story of most residents in the district is also Macias’. She decided to run because of her experience as a single mother living in Yakima. She claims to have no special interest. She is coming to politics, she says, as just a “concerned citizen.” Public safety, lighting, roads and safe walking routes to school — these were the campaign priorities that vaulted her to a dramatic victory.

All new electeds have a steep learning curve, but Macias has the added burden of being the sole Latinx voice on the council. Without her, such issues as immigration and dealing with the threat of U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement, “welcoming city” resolutions, community pools and street-lamp additions on the majority Latinx east side may be overlooked, if not considered at all. Says Macias, “I want other mothers in our area to know that it is a priority of mine for us to feel safe and included in decision making. Having someone from the Latinx community represent us is just a start.”

Macias knows that for her the stakes are higher and the expectations greater — as they often are for people of color, and especially for women of color, on the forefront of progressive change. To be the first to do anything is both a privilege and a burden. Our successes are often debased and our mistakes overstated in ways that our white peers, especially our white male peers, do not face. What Macias does or does not do will reflect upon the entire Latinx community and future Latinx candidates, even those who do not live in her district. It’s a responsibility she takes on knowing that representation is a small, though important, drop in the bucket of change.