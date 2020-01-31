Welcome to Seattle’s new Selfie Museum, where you are the masterpiece

The floor of one of the cubicles is covered with artificial grass, the blades a bright emerald green. The rug’s ragged edges suggest a hurried cutting job. It doesn’t even pretend to resemble real grass.

Nearby, a ball pit full of mauve plastic spheres quietly awaits interaction, along with the faux-vintage rotary phones attached to the wall. Above an orange inflatable couch, a neon sign screams “I CAN’T CONTROL MY SELFIE.”

Welcome to the Selfie Museum, where visitors will soon seize the few-dozen candy-colored booths to craft the perfect Instagram shots. There are no placards displaying artist names or dates, no security guards telling you to back off, only aides who ensure the ring light (the preferred selfie light) nicely illuminates your features. At this museum, for roughly $30, the visitor is the masterpiece — at least for the allotted 60 minutes.

“When somebody's taking a picture of you, you become a piece of art within the installation,” says Igor Benchak, one of the founders of the Selfie Museum, standing in front of the “flower cave” full of fake grass and pastel-tinted roses. The Seattle Selfie Museum, which has a Denver counterpart, opens Saturday to “influencers, photographers, friends and creatives,” and to the public on Sunday. It will stay there for at least six months, depending on its popularity.