In ‘Admissions,’ everyone loves diversity — until their kid is rejected from college

So when your son fails to get into his first-choice college (Yale University), and his mixed-race best friend with similarly good grades and scores and extracurriculars gets an acceptance letter from the same prestigious school, how do you react? What happens to your belief in leveling the playing field?

These questions are upfront and personal in Joshua Harmon’s shrewd, unsettling, take-no-prisoners play, Admissions, now running at Seattle Public Theater. The knotty comedy with electric undercurrents was written by a white writer, featuring only white characters, about a provocative subject: where do people with racial and economic privilege draw the lines between idealism and self-interest, liberal guilt and hypocrisy, and doing the right thing?

The answers are not pat, nor predictable. No one in this story is the villain, or the hero. With crisp direction by Seattle Public Theater’s new artistic director Annie Lareau, as well as a strong cast led by Anne Allgood and Kevin McKeon, the play incites the kind of difficult theatrical conversation that can entertain an audience of (predominately white, politically liberal) Seattle theatergoers — while also deliberately making them uncomfortable.

The opening night audience reacted with an array of laughter, gasps and occasional bursts of applause. Viewers may have been uncertain what to feel from moment to moment about the dilemmas of Sherri Rosen-Mason (Allgood), her husband, Bill (McKeon), who heads the same prep school where she works, and their bright teenage son Charlie (Benjamin McCormack). The roller coaster of reactions demonstrated Harmon’s ability to honor a complexity of higher education issues that many parents (and society at large) are wrestling with more than ever.