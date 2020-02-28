After their neighborhood became a food desert, disabled residents are fighting back

Gina Magee was used to naysayers. It’s why she was so good at handling them.



On the first Thursday in May of last year, she handed out flyers with the Birchwood Food Desert Fighters (BFDF) in a mostly empty parking lot. Behind her was a boarded-up building that used to be an Albertsons. It cast a shadow over her head and the dozen other protesters who’d shown up to rally with her that afternoon.