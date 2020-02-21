Art Seen: Behind the masks of Seattle's Lucha Libre wrestlers
The wrestlers of Lucha Libre Volcánica inspire audiences with high-flying athletics and mythical storytelling.
High flying drama and masked fighters fighting for good or evil. Lucha Libre, a traditional form of wrestling from Mexico, is an athletic and theatrical feat, steeped in tradition and mythos. Go behind the scenes with the wrestlers of Seattle-based Lucha Libre Volcánica, led by owner and head coach José Luis Gómez, as they embody their masked personas to become real-life superheroes.