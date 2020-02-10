An artist at the intersection of middle age and mass transit

The large-scale permanent artwork will be installed at Sound Transit’s Redmond Technology Station later this year, as part of the extensive Sound Transit Art program (STart), and in advance of the light rail extension (due to open to buses in 2020 and trains by 2023).

A Seattle-based artist since moving here from Alaska in the 1980s to pursue a bachelor of fine arts from Cornish College of the Arts, Webb has shown work locally at Greg Kucera Gallery and Bellevue Arts Museum, and nationally at the Renwick in Washington, D.C., and the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York. He has received a Betty Bowen Award and Pollack-Krasner award, and his public artwork “Short Cut” – a series of seven miniature sculptures of people holding lightbulbs – can be seen in the Pike Street Hillclimb at Pike Place Market.

A replica of Dan Webb's hand that he uses to cut stone in the likeness of his own. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

Lately, Webb has been spending Monday through Friday, 9 to 5, carving giant hands into three granite boulders, each weighing 7 to 10 tons. The hands measure between 3 and 4 feet high and are modeled on Webb’s own, with slightly bulging tendons, knobby knuckles and squared-off fingertips. While he has carved numerous hands in wood over the years, as well as feet and other body parts, this is the first time he’s used his own hands as a model.

At work in his Rainier Beach studio, he wears a heavy rubber suit and a face mask to prevent silica from the stone from getting into his lungs. A faint milky dust hovers in the air as rock is ground down. Every so often a compressor blasts a loud hissing sound, shooting off steam.