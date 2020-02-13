Black pot entrepreneurs fight for piece of Washington's very white marijuana industry

State officials seek to help

It’s not totally clear how many people of color have dropped out of Washington state’s legal weed industry since it began. The state Liquor and Cannabis Board, which issues marijuana business licenses, says it doesn’t have data on the race or ethnicity of license holders from 2014 and 2015, the first two years of legal sales.

There’s even some disagreement regarding how bad the racial disparities are today.

According to the Liquor and Cannabis Board, 1% of marijuana producers and processors in the state self-identified as Black in 2019. By comparison, about 4% of Washington residents are Black.

For pot retail shops, the picture is a little better: About 3% of total licenses are majority-owned by Black people, according to the Liquor and Cannabis Board’s latest numbers.

Members of the Black Excellence in Cannabis group, however, say the agency’s estimates seem too high and possibly outdated.

Ollie Garrett, a member of the Liquor and Cannabis Board, said she has personally vetted the 3% figure for retail licensees and believes it is accurate.

Even so, she said, representation in the industry still needs to improve.

While about 79% of the state population is white, about 85% of pot producer and processor licenses are owned by people who identify as white, the agency’s data says.

Garrett has been working on the social-equity issue since joining the liquor board more than three years ago. She and other board leaders are key supporters of HB 2870, which the agency drafted and is urging lawmakers to pass this year.

“When you have a whole community that is left out and they think it is because of race, you need to ask, ‘Why are people thinking that?’ ” said Garrett, who is African American, “Instead of just going straight to, ‘I’m not racist.’ ”

Rick Garza, director of the Liquor and Cannabis Board, has said repeatedly in recent months that the state’s implementation of I-502 missed an opportunity to focus on social equity from the outset.

Now, part of the agency’s challenge is to make sure its efforts to correct that oversight stand up to judicial scrutiny, Garrett said.

That’s especially important given that Initiative 200, Washington state’s longstanding ban on affirmative action in state programs, remains in effect.

The offices of Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are assisting in the work to make sure HB 2870 is legally sound.

Sheri Sawyer, a senior policy adviser in Inslee’s office, said the bill needs to ensure the method used to select people for the social-equity licenses is race-neutral. That means basing decisions on data that shows someone is part of a community that has been discriminated against in a harmful way, rather than simply setting aside licenses for members of certain racial or ethnic groups.

“First we have to have to establish there is a compelling interest in remediating racial discrimination,” said Sawyer, who noted that the data and evidence need to be specific to Washington state.

In addition, any proposed remedy needs to be narrowly tailored to addressing the specific discrimination that occurred, Sawyer said.

For that reason, Sawyer said, the bill might still need to be refined further as it moves through the legislative process.

Even then, some aspects of the plan could prove controversial.

While Democrats, who control both chambers of Washington’s Legislature, have largely supported the social-equity measure, some Republicans have concerns about using state resources to help one particular group succeed in the market, said state Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, who voted against the bill in committee.

Stokesbary said he agrees with the goal of decreasing racial disparities in the legal pot industry. But he said he and some of his GOP colleagues “question whether additional state bureaucracy to lift up one particular group is the best way to accomplish that.”

“I think we just keep thinking we need to keep searching for a better way to address racial injustice,” Stokesbary said.

Maurice Gordon, another member of the Black Excellence in Cannabis group, has a different view. He said Black people helped build the market for marijuana in the first place before being shut out.

“They built this industry on our backs — I hate to say it, but they really did,” Gordon said. “Because they were coming to our neighborhoods to get it, and now they arrested us, and they put stores back in our neighborhoods. And now they’re gentrifying our neighborhoods with money from our pockets.”



Looking to other states

To help craft their approach, Washington leaders have looked to other states to see how they have addressed social-equity issues.

In Denver, officials use marijuana tax revenue to help pay for affordable housing units and after-school programs, with a focus on helping underserved communities and people who were economically disadvantaged by the war on drugs. Denver’s pot revenue also has been used to help upgrade park and recreation centers.

Massachusetts, too, has a social-equity program that provides training and resources to aspiring business owners from communities that were heavily policed over marijuana. But WBUR, a Boston public radio station, reported last year that the program was slow to get off the ground.

Other jurisdictions have also hit roadblocks in their attempts to ensure legal pot sales benefit communities that were hurt by marijuana criminalization.

One such program run by the city government in Los Angeles, for instance, has not gone nearly as well as hoped, according to a recent report in The Guardian.

Sardinas, the member of the Washington state Commission on African American Affairs, said Washington’s proposal is different than some of the most high profile city-by-city or county-by-county efforts pursued elsewhere, as it would be statewide and more comprehensive.

At the same time, that reality means there isn't a great roadmap for how Washington state should proceed, said Sawyer, the governor’s senior adviser.

“We don’t have a real model to follow,” Sawyer said. “We can’t even look to another state and say, ‘they’re doing well, let’s just do what they’re doing.’ So we’re all trying to figure it out.”

Hollingsworth, the chief operating officer of The Hollingsworth Cannabis Company, said that means there’s an opportunity for Washington state to set a new nationwide standard.

With the measure now before the Legislature, Hollingsworth said Washington is positioned to be a true leader when it comes to social equity in the cannabis industry.

“We understand and know this social-equity bill is extremely important,” Hollingsworth said. “Because if we pass this bill, so will go the entire nation.”