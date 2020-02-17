Framed: Ice fishing brings back warm memories, family traditions at Fish Lake

In the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about a 30-minute drive from the Bavarian-themed town of Leavenworth, families from Kent, Arlington and across the region join locals in ice fishing atop Fish Lake.

On this relatively small, 600-acre lake, stocked with bass, trout and perch, nearly all anglers are searching for the yellow perch on a recent frigid Saturday morning. The goal: reach your Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife limit of 25 fish.

Weather the night before changed from heavy rain into snowstorms, creating a fresh layer of snow across the lake, which also ensured the icy top was frozen solid. “We checked the ice this morning and it said 14 inches,” said Elmer Larsen, 77, of Leavenworth, while fishing with his daughter, Annie Schmidt, 39. Larsen has fished the lake since the 1970s, many times with his children.