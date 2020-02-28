How this immigrant farmer in Kent is reconnecting to her agrarian roots

It’s June and her garden in Auburn is bursting with life. A new crop of squash will come in next week and in two weeks, she knows her corn stalks will have grown tall. She plants the two close together: It’s better for their growth, and the squash vines choke out weeds and keep the dirt from drying up under the sun. Inside a greenhouse next door to the acre of land, she has planted managu, a Kenyan vegetable akin to collard greens.

Karanja grew up farming with her mother in Kenya. Everything they ate, she says, was grown and cared for by their own hands.

“If we grew potatoes, that’s what we ate; if we grew sweet chard, that’s what we ate,” she says. “I love to eat what I have seen grow — not what somebody else has grown, and I don’t know what they put [in it].”

She studied agriculture in college and became a researcher with Kenya’s National Seed Quality Control Service (now called the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service). Checking on crops for a living, she spent her days caring for plots of land much bigger than the patch she farms now. In 2002 she came to the United States, settling at first in Massachusetts. It was much colder, and Karanja says it wasn’t much to her liking. Worse, she didn’t have land to farm.