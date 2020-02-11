As juvenile crime decreases across the nation, including in King County, we are investing vast amounts of money in a facility whose primary purpose is to separate families and to prosecute and incarcerate children — acts that we know, based on social science and past precedent, do more to decrease public safety and increase “crimes of poverty” than they do to eliminate or deter violence. In fact, some would say this new facility is a systemic act of violence upon those communities most affected by the housing crisis, systemic racism and gentrification.

On Jan. 30, I toured the new youth jail with a group of community partners. The entrance, open and bright, nearly makes you forget you are in a courthouse with a jail just inches beneath your feet. The first-floor courtrooms look just like those at Seattle Municipal Court — a terrifying sign of the future for which King County is grooming our children. If you’ve ever been to the Department of Social and Health Services to apply for services, the new Justice Bobbe Bridge Resource Center, with its visitor windows, will inevitably trigger the trauma of long waits and case managers telling you to come back tomorrow to hurry up and wait some more.

The jail itself is whitewashed cement, with smatterings of color and murals, which allegedly were inspired by the thoughts and creativity of incarcerated youth. These are intended to make the jail warmer and more inviting. The gym is half the size of the old gym, and the outdoor areas are smaller than my one-bedroom basement apartment. The four-story high walls mean an incarcerated youth will be able to see the sun only if it is high noon and skies are clear. The cages are smaller than the old cells, but the walls are partly covered with chalkboard paint upon which the youth can “therapeutically” write their thoughts. Hopefully these chalked-out musings will not be used against them in court. In this facility, youth who have never had the opportunity to have their teeth cleaned in their home communities will be able to receive such services as inmates.