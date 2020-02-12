Meet Your Maker: ‘Black girl magic’ shines in Aramis O. Hamer’s cosmic murals

The plants’ sudden exuberance parallels Hamer’s artistic trajectory in Seattle, where she’s become known as a painter of cosmic murals featuring goddess figures in psychedelic color fields. Since moving here from Chicago in 2013, Hamer has transformed from nurse to working artist.

What had started out as a creative way to decompress after stressful hospital shifts turned into a realistic source of income, once she settled into the Pacific Northwest. In 2016, Hamer applied to the Office of Arts and Culture to create a mural for KEXP’s headquarters — and to her surprise she was chosen. Stretching 140 feet long, “For the Love of Music” was her first mural, and featured the face of a Black woman with luminescent purple skin amid a blue cosmos sparkling with broken CDs.

Though that mural was eventually taken down, it sparked an artistic growth spurt. In 2017, the Africatown Community Land Trust tapped Hamer to paint a mural at the Liberty Bank Building in the Central District. To honor the site’s history as the first Black-owned bank in the Pacific Northwest, She put the faces of the bank’s founders on floating bills. A sea of candy-colored hands reaches up toward the word “Liberty,” spelled out in gold chain, Hamer’s nod to the evolving significance of chains in Black culture, from tool of oppression to symbol of success.

Her influence continues to sprout up all over. She won the 2019 Neddy Award from Cornish College of the Arts; she’s creating new work for a group show at Bellevue Arts Museum this fall; and she serves on the public art advisory board of the Midtown Square development in the Central District. And right now, she’s making a series of zodiac paintings that she says “celebrate Black girl magic.”

This interview has been edited for length.