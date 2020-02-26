Meet Your Maker: Leo Bañuelos infuses queer identity into his skateboard films

Originally from Naples, Florida, Bañuelos is known within the Seattle skate community for filming and producing queer skateboard videos. His photo essay on skaters in drag (a shoot he directed) won second place in a Thrasher Magazine zine competition. But the self-taught filmmaker’s most recent project, which premiered last year at LoveCityLove’s “Exhibition Elsewhere , ” is not about skateboarding at all.

Instead, Bañuelos documents his grandmother’s 90th birthday in Nayarit, Mexico. Grainy scenes of lakes, mountains and fields lead to a family homage: slow-motion shots of people dancing and his grandma surrounded by kin. As in his skate videos, vintage cameras and natural sunlight bring his film style to life.

Bañuelos was originally inspired by the skateboarding videos that began to appear on the internet in the 2000s. He started filming as a young kid in Florida, sneaking into his sister’s room to use her small point-and-shoot camera.

“It only had a minute or two of storage, maybe three at most” he recalls. “So we were taking very small clips [of skateboard stunts] and then having to delete them if [the trick] wasn't a land.”