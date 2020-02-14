The gunman continued his rampage on the third floor, where he killed six more and wounded four others in just two more minutes.

A few seconds is all it took to change our lives forever. A few seconds could have been the difference between Carmen and three of her classmates making it to the safe corner of their classroom.

A few extra seconds could have allowed someone to disarm the shooter as he reloaded. But the shooter’s high-capacity magazines meant that he did not have to pause for a few seconds — seconds that could have been the difference between life and death — to reload.

High-capacity magazines, magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, make it easier for a shooter to fire more rounds faster. That is one of the reasons they are so common in mass shootings.

A review by Mother Jones found that about half of all mass shootings between 1982 and 2012 involved large-capacity magazines. All five of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States in the past decade — Las Vegas, Orlando, Newtown, Sutherland Springs and Parkland — involved high-capacity magazines. In Washington, shootings in Mukilteo, Burlington, Seattle and Spokane have been carried out using firearms equipped with high-capacity magazines.