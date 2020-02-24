Spokane nurses want strangulation to stop being overlooked in domestic violence cases

In over half of strangulation incidents, there are no visible signs of the assault. Even though Washington state categorized strangulation as a second degree assault in 2007, making it a felony, in most cases no charges are filed because the victim doesn’t disclose it and medical staff or police don’t ask.

Nurses at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane are working hard to change that.

They’ve wrangled nurses across the community in an effort to educate medical staff and first responders on the importance of screening for strangulation. Last year, the group of nurses rallied the Spokane Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff, representatives from every fire district, the local ambulance company, the YWCA, domestic violence prosecutors and community Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) to join their cause.

In November, the nurses rolled out a pilot program at the MultiCare Deaconess emergency room. Now, it’s expanding to include the MultiCare Valley location and the two other hospitals in town, Providence’s Sacred Heart and Holy Family.

Jennifer Jordan, a nurse educator in the Deaconess emergency department, said most victims who have been strangled come in to the hospital with other complaints, such as sexual assault or domestic violence. Research shows that most patients will not say they’ve been strangled unless they’re directly asked, she said, but when they are asked, most will disclose it.