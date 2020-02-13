Things to do in Seattle: Feb. 13 - 19

The Movement Playground, one of several contemporary dance groups on the bill at dance festival Chop Shop. (Bret Doss)

Chop Shop Dance Festival

In 2008, choreographer and modern dance teaching artist Eva Stone (who directs Pacific Northwest Ballet's program for young female choreographers) felt she had to do something. She had grown tired that no one (besides other dancers) had any idea what she did for a living. Plus, “at that time there were only two general ways to engage with dance in Seattle,” Stone explains: On one side there was the classical ballet of the Pacific Northwest Ballet; on the other were the cutting edge experiments at On the Boards. “There was nothing in the middle,” Stone says. So she took it on herself “to start inviting people into our world” and founded a contemporary dance festival for dance connoisseurs and novices alike: Chop Shop, now in its 13th year.

This year’s lineup includes world premieres, such as the sensual duet "Like Those Playground Kids at Midnight," by New York City-based choreographer Omar Román De Jesús, plus other creations never performed in Seattle, as well as brand-new choreography by local dance legend Donald Byrd . “We want our audiences to be moved, to be challenged,” Stone says, “and leave the theater a bit different from how they came in.” –M.V.S.

If you go: Chop Shop at Meydenbauer Center Theatre, Feb. 15-16, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. ($15-$28)