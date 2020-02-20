Things to do in Seattle: Feb. 20 - 26

The cast of 'The New Colossus' tells stories of U.S. immigration. (Ashley Randall)

The New Colossus

As the humanitarian crisis worsened during the current civil war in Syria, noted actor and activist Tim Robbins decided it was time to concoct a theater piece addressing the role of immigration in U.S. history and society. The title of the show was inspired by the name of the poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty (“Give me your tired, your poor…”) by Emma Lazarus, “The New Colossus.” Given the current immigration crisis in the U.S., the production (now on a national tour) seems more timely than ever.

Working with his Los Angeles-based troupe, The Actors Gang, Robbins co-wrote and directed this pastiche of stories based on the immigrant backgrounds of the cast — a dozen actors with ancestral roots in many nations. Their family backgrounds are varied, but what unites them (and the majority of Americans today) was the desire of forebears over the past three centuries to migrate to this country in search of a better life.

Robbins sees this as a chance to explore what many citizens of different races, religions and political persuasions share in common. “We are descended from people who said no,” Robbins said in a recent interview on the TV show The View. “They said, ‘I will not tolerate famine. I will not tolerate religious oppression. I will not tolerate fascism. I will not tolerate Communism’ — and they risked their lives to leave….To land with nothing, that’s a pretty extraordinary story, and survive. That’s a mythic story, a hero’s journey.”

After each performance of The New Colossus, the performers solicit stories from audience members about their own families’ immigration odysseys. Not surprisingly, some have remarkable tales to share. –M.B.

If you go: The New Colossus at The Moore Theatre, Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 22 at 3 and 8 p.m. ($22.50 - $42.40)