Things to do in Seattle: Feb. 27 - Mar. 4

R. Hamilton Wright and Carmen Roman in 'The Children' at Seattle Rep. (Nate Watters)

The Children

What are you willing to sacrifice to help the previous generation? It takes a while for that loaded question to emerge in British dramatist Lucy Kirkwood’s engrossing, skillfully performed play at Seattle Repertory Theatre. But when it does, we know enough about the three 60-something characters — Rose (Carmen Roman), Hazel (Jeanne Paulsen) and Robin (R. Hamilton Wright) — to comprehend what is at stake for each of them.

This extended one-act is set in a coastal town in England soon after a devastating nuclear reactor accident, akin to the 2011 disaster in Fukushima, Japan. Hazel and Robin, former employees of the nearby nuclear power plant, are living a materially limited but cozy and eco-conscious existence in a rural cottage (a palpably lived-in space, in William Bloodgood’s design) nearby. They have their daily rituals, frequent contact with their grown children and a scrappy, enduring affection for each other. When their former colleague Rose suddenly appears out of the blue for an uneasy reunion, she’s a refugee from another kind of existence. She’s single, footloose, a smoker who doesn’t bother with the healthy diet and exercise regime that especially Hazel adheres to with near-religious zeal.

For the first two-thirds of The Children we are sorting out the emotional dynamics (past and present) among these three, via witty and self-revealing banter and moments of quiet (and alcohol-enhanced) revelation orchestrated deftly by director Tim Bond. The triangular setup somewhat resembles Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, if a more relaxed, warmer three-cornered affair. But it veers sharply, when the central purpose of Rose’s visit becomes clear, into an existential rumination on the value and price of self-sacrifice.

The moral quandary is disturbing, and not neatly resolved. It is also timely, and embodied with grace and candor in Paulsen’s flinty, poignant portrait of Hazel, Wright’s more cynical and torn Robin, and Roman’s cagey but committed Rose. Kirkwood is in her 30s, but she knows how to write adults a generation older without resorting to clichés — a skill these fine actors take full advantage of. –M.B.

If you go: The Children at Seattle Repertory Theatre, through Mar. 15. ($53-$77)