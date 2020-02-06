Things to do in Seattle: Feb. 6 - 12

“Guards of the Oil” by Sadie Wechsler at King Street Station ARTS. (Seattle Office of Arts and Culture)

The American War

The war in Southeast Asia that lasted from 1955 to 1975 is known by several names. In America, it’s referred to as the Vietnam War. But to Southeast Asians, it’s known as The American War. And to the Hmong people of Laos, the ethnic minority recruited by the CIA to fight for the United States, it’s known as the Secret War. The American War, a new show at King Street Station’s ARTS gallery, explores the devastating conflict and its lasting repercussions through two vastly different lenses: Hmong photographer Pao Houa Her and Seattle-born photographer Sadie Wechsler.

The two artists, now close friends, first met while attending graduate school at Yale University. Eventually Houa Her invited Wechsler to join her on a visit to Laos. (Laos is where Houa Her does much of her photographic work, focusing on the Hmong community; it’s also the region that took the brunt of bombings.) Both photographers developed their own projects from their trip, and while their backgrounds are drastically different, their work shares a common thread: the residual effects of war. In the show, Wechsler’s photo collage, “Guards of the Oil” speaks to an altered landscape with a hidden legacy. The image shows a row of barrels of oil from the Ho Chi Minh Trail — a strategic military trail the Hmong people were tasked with clearing. These are juxtaposed against the Udan Thani Airport in Thailand, a front-line U.S. airbase during the war. Portraits by Houa Her present Hmong veterans in unofficial uniforms and self-awarded medals, one proudly donning a U.S. flag pin. (Hmong soldiers have never been recognized by the U.S. military for their service in the war.) Today, the U.S. is home to 180,000 Hmong people, while in Laos, undetonated bombs still hide in the landscape and threaten lives. The American War brings home the global ramifications of a war that ended more than 40 years ago. –A.P.F.