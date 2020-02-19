“This was much easier to say before I became a mother,” she said, regaining her composure, then continuing the story of another mother, Fumiko Hayashida.

Hayashida was the subject of the iconic photo before us. In it, she is carrying her sleeping 10-month-old daughter, Natalie. The very first people of Japanese descent who were taken to camps after the signing of Executive Order 9066 were from Bainbridge, and Hayashida was among them. The part of the story not told in the 1,000 words of this picture is that Hayashida, 31 at the time, was pregnant with her third child.

Motherhood connects Nguyen to the challenges Hayashida faced at the moment captured for posterity – mostly, keeping her children safe and thriving through future, unknown perils. She also relates with the late Japanese American activist through shared Asian heritage, something that occurred to her only recently. A second-generation Vietnamese American, Nguyen now is a senior tour manager at the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience.

Nguyen recently led me, along with Shaun Mejia, marketing manager at Wing Luke, on a walk along the Japanese American Remembrance Trail, an urban trail developed by the museum, the National Park Service and a bevy of neighborhood organizations to explore Seattle’s original Japantown. We made the journey in advance of Day of Remembrance, an annual observance of the Feb. 19, 1942, signing of Executive Order 9066 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The executive order cleared the way for the forced removal and incarceration of 120,000 people of Japanese descent, 62% of whom were U.S. citizens.