Undecided first, Bernie Sanders second in Crosscut/Elway WA primary poll

When the poll was conducted Feb. 15 to 18, 21% of people planning to vote in the March 10 Democratic presidential primary said they would vote for Sanders. About 22% were undecided, 15% said they were going to vote for former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, 11% for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 11% for Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 10% for former Vice President Joe Biden, 9% for former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and 1% for U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. The poll has a 5% margin of error.

Despite the mushy nature of the top-line results, the poll offered deeper insights into how the 404 likely Democratic voters who participated in the poll felt about a general election contest between President Donald Trump and a Democratic nominee. Most — but not all — of those who supported Sanders, Bloomberg, Warren and the rest of the field said they would vote for whoever wins the Democratic nomination.

Among the least likely to support the eventual Democratic candidate were Sanders voters, 21% of whom said they may vote for a non-Democrat or not vote in November if they don’t like the party’s choice. In contrast, 98% of Warren's supporters said they would vote for whichever Democrat runs against Trump.

These numbers are fluid, pollster Stuart Elway acknowledged, and already substantially changed from a similar poll by KING 5 a few weeks earlier, which had Joe Biden in second place and Warren in third. In both polls, Sanders remained the man to beat.

Brittany Hammond, an independent from Vancouver, Washington, who took part in the poll and who leans heavily toward Democrats, said she is all-in for Sanders because she believes he is one of the few politicians who works hard for the people. Hammond, a 43-year-old entrepreneur, said she has followed Sanders for at least 15 years, and she and her dog marched for the candidate in Seattle four years ago.