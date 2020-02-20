WA lawmakers want to fund solutions for healthier soil — and less gassy cows

Sustainable farms and fields

The sustainable farms and fields bill offers farmers grants for three types of practices, said Greg Rock, policy committee chair of Carbon Washington, a nonprofit environmental group that has campaigned for a carbon tax in the past:

Reducing carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions with methods like GPS-enabled tractors to plow more efficiently.

Using agricultural techniques that store carbon in the soil, such as planting cover crops or applying compost.

Practicing agro-forestry methods such as growing hedgerows, windbreaks and stream buffers.

It’s the second go-round in the Legislature for SB 5947, which passed the Senate last year but failed in the House. It is scheduled for a vote Friday in the House Rural Development, Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee.

Many of these practices are already being used on the farm, growers testified in that committee earlier this month. For example, cover crops protect and enrich the soil between growing seasons.

Grants could even be used to solve the problem of methane emissions from belching, farting dairy cows. Grants could help pay for feed additives like kelp and biochar — a charcoal-like substance made by burning organic matter — to reduce the cows’ emissions, said Washington farmer Jay Gordon, policy director of the Washington State Dairy Federation and a dairy farmer himself.

The grants could also be used to obtain new equipment, such as GPS systems that allow a farmer to make fewer and more precise passes across his or her field with a tractor, cutting diesel fuel emissions, Rock said.

Jim Baird, a fourth-generation farmer from the Columbia Basin, said he has been growing cover crops for 30 years on the family-owned Baird Orchards, and he has seen their value. But the seed can be expensive.

The bill “would go a long ways to encouraging and facilitating cover crops and other practices that will help build soil health that helps sequester carbon, and makes farming more profitable long-term,” he told the committee.

The bill has its detractors. Joanna Grist, a lobbyist for PCC Community Markets told the committee that organic farmers fear the bill is written to benefit large-scale, mechanized growers. Jim Jesernig, a lobbyist for the Washington State Potato Commission and former director of the state Department of Agriculture, said the bill could take money away from existing conservation programs, which are already underfunded.

Unraveling mysteries of soil

In the past 10 years, researchers have grown increasingly aware of the importance of microbes and fungi in the soil, and how promoting soil health can boost yields and reduce the need for chemicals. Creating a soil health initiative could help further that work.

“We know there’s a whole lot going on in the soil system that can’t be explained by traditional soil chemistry and physics,” said WSU's Kruger. Advances in molecular biology and plant genomics have helped scientists better understand the role soil plays, he said.

For example, consider the mustard green, a cover crop. Mustard sequesters carbon in the soil after it’s tilled in, adding carbon-rich organic matter, and chemicals in the plant also suppress pathogens. If a Washington farmer plants a field of mustard greens before planting potatoes, the potato plants will usually be healthier and less prone to disease.

Usually — but not always. Sometimes growing mustard greens seems to have no effect, Kruger said, and other times, potatoes do worse in a field where mustard greens grow. A farmer who grows mustard greens is taking a gamble.

Farmers need soil scientists to tease out the relationship between soil biology and crop performance, and help them decide which practices give the best return on investment — such as when and where to plant mustard greens and when to chop them into the soil, Kruger said.

The proposed Washington Soil Health Initiative would be run in concert with the Department of Agriculture and the Washington State Conservation Commission.

In the Skagit Valley, the WSU station is growing mustards and other cover crops over four years to see if they have a cumulative effect on the soil, said Deirdre Griffin LaHue, assistant professor of soil quality and sustainable soil at WSU.

In the laboratory, Griffin LaHue and other soil scientists extract DNA from soil to see what types of microbes live there and measure their respiration. Toby Una, a graduate student, is experimenting with new tests that can quickly tell farmers how much carbon is in their soil.

Researchers already do numerous short-term experiments on crop yields. The soil health initiative will allow WSU and partner agencies to conduct long-term experiments, measuring how different practices can change the soil over five, 10 or 20 years, Griffin LaHue said.

Skagit Valley is best-known for its tulips, but some of the most high-value crops grown here are fresh yellow and red potatoes, along with commercial seed for spinach, cabbage and beets. It’s a challenging place to farm because of winter flooding, and the warmer, drier summers likely resulting from climate change have driven some farmers to buy irrigation equipment, Kruger said.

Even the migratory bird life — overwintering trumpeter and tundra swans, snow geese and ducks — make farming here a little more difficult, because the birds pull up cover crops and trample the fields when the wet soil is at its most vulnerable.

The Mount Vernon station held a listening session last year with Skagit farmers, and found that “they really are paying attention to the soil, and climate-related challenges,” Griffin LaHue said. But with hundreds of soil types and 300 different commodities grown around the state, “there’s no one-size-fits-all solution” to building up carbon in the soil, she said.