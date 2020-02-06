When a Washington woman fought tribal disenrollment, she became a target

An image of Tageant posing with her legs in the air had been posted by someone named Keith Williams, and the accompanying text made it clear the post was intended to shame: “We all now know how we got her votes for [sic] in office and has nothing to hide!” It was soon posted to a Nooksack Facebook group by another user. Tribal citizens jumped in with dozens of comments, making it painfully obvious to Tageant that her picture was making the rounds. “Lol she’s shameful,” one person wrote. “Spreading lies and legs,” wrote another. And a third attacked Tageant’s leadership credentials: “Who is going to support a liar … A cheat … I will not support a person like Carmen T and I don’t think our true tribal membership should either.”

“I was a tribal leader, thinking, ‘I can handle it, I have thick skin,'” Tageant says. Still, she locked herself in her room for the rest of the day. Embarrassment gave way to fear when she considered how the photos might impact her family’s safety. A few weeks earlier, someone had broken in to her home, and the violation had shaken her. Her mind reeled as she realized that the burglar must have stolen those photos. She checked her album and, sure enough, four of the boudoir shots were missing. Did that mean that “Keith Williams” was the thief? She didn’t know anyone by that name, and that struck her as suspicious; during the 20 years she had lived in Everson in Whatcom County and worked for the Nooksack tribe, she had met nearly everyone in the community.

Tageant grew up on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride away from Seattle. As a child, she often traveled north to the Nooksack Reservation with her grandma and her mother. After a short stint at a tribal college in Kansas, Tageant returned to Nooksack territory. “I came back and got pregnant with my first child. ... I wanted them to know their culture,” she says.

The reservation itself is just four buildings on a one-acre parcel in northern Washington, tucked into a U-shaped dip of the Nooksack River. Much of the tribe’s activity takes place on the constellation of trust lands it maintains nearby. About half of the tribe’s 2,000 members live in the rolling foothills of Mount Baker on traditional Nooksack territory. Tageant quickly found her place in the community, working as a receptionist in administration and a clerk at the tribe’s social services office, then doing public relations for the tribe before moving into advocacy work. There, she assisted victims of domestic violence and addiction, and connected families with food stamps, energy credits and parenting classes. “I wanted to help everybody I could,” Tageant said. After nearly a decade of public service, Tageant won a seat on the Nooksack Tribal Council in 2004 and was elected again in March 2014.

But conflict began shortly before Tageant’s second term. In early 2013, the tribal council voted to invalidate the enrollment of descendants of a Nooksack woman named Annie George. According to the tribe’s constitution, people can apply for enrollment if they’re direct descendants of a member who received an original land allotment. They can also apply if they’re descended from a member who appeared on a 1942 official tribal census roll or received a federal payment in the 1960s, provided they meet a one-fourth-degree blood quantum or are adopted by an enrolled member or the tribe itself. George, the council alleged, did not appear on that 1942 census or receive a land allotment, and therefore any members enrolled through their relationship to her were “erroneously enrolled.” By Valentine’s Day 2013, letters had been sent to 306 Nooksack people, informing them that their citizenship would be revoked within 30 days, unless they requested a meeting to dispute the decision.