Art Seen: How Seattle Opera's wig makers weave their magic

Meet the team that creates elaborate hairstyles for the stage.

by / March 6, 2020
Pair of hand pins a wig on a woman

In a small corner room at the Seattle Opera, a team of artists devoted to wig making creates complicated hairstyles that some of the world's best performers use to help transform themselves. Wig master Ashlee Naegle and her team of stylists help two operatic performers find their character for a recent production of Eugene Onegin, giving voice and personality to the live performance that audiences see on stage. 

