Art Seen: The language behind the baton

When conductors step up to the podium, they speak volumes, in silence. Whether through the glance of an eye, the flick of a baton or full-bodied movements, a conductor communicates both the notes written on the pages of a score and the ephemeral qualities that convey the essence of music. In this video, Quin Mason, guest conductor for Orchestra Seattle; Julia Tai, musical director of Philharmonia Northwest; and Thomas Dausgaard, music director of the Seattle Symphony, unveil the art behind the physical movements that direct orchestral music.