August Wilson’s ‘Jitney’ is about driving, philosophizing and surviving

These individuals have colorful pasts, strong personalities, a trunk load of regrets and a complicated but resilient camaraderie. In other words: These are August Wilson people.

Playwright August Wilson — who spent 15 of his 60 years as a Seattle resident, and died at Swedish Hospital in 2005 — is renowned for creating vital, indelible characters. They populate his celebrated “Pittsburgh Cycle,” the 10-play, decade-by-decade rumination on the 20th century African American experience that includes Fences, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Jitney. His bluesy, mellifluous portraits of Pittsburgh life are tremendous acting showcases, and earned him two Pulitzers and a Tony Award (for starters).

Amari Cheatom, Anthony Chisholm and Ray Anthony Thomas in August Wilson’s 'Jitney' at Seattle Rep. (Nate Watters)

As the first Black dramatist to have multiple plays repeatedly produced at regional theaters throughout the U.S., on Broadway and internationally, Wilson also inspired and encouraged a wave of up-and-coming Black directors and writers. Moreover, he boosted the careers of a drove of gifted Black performers. The result is that now there is a kind of floating, nationwide repertory company of players well versed in and dedicated to his work.

A list of people who’ve thrived in Wilson’s dramas reads like a who’s who of Black actors. As the grieving girlfriend of a slain blues musician in Seven Guitars, Viola Davis rose from scuffling player to Tony-nominated (and later Oscar-awarded) star. The now in-demand Davis returned to Wilson’s work to win a Tony on Broadway and an Oscar in the film Fences, opposite Denzel Washington, another devotee of Wilson’s plays.